Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 23

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Penn St.

ACCN — UMass at Florida St.

CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army

ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy

ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan

FOX — Northwestern at Michigan

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at UCLA

CBS — LSU at Mississippi

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo

ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — BYU at Washington St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

ESPN2 — NC State at Miami

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

FIGURE SKATING

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees, Grove, Okla.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6

8 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Washington

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

Recommended for you