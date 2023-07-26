Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, July 26
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Cleveland
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR Pittsburgh at San Diego
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Texas at Houston (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand
8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Minnesota
