Sunday, February 6
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
6 p.m.
CBSSN — AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
1 p.m.
CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Tennessee at UConn
1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn. St.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Russia, Final, Amsterdam (Taped)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
6 a.m.
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver
6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
ESPN — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped)
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.
11 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
NBC — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
