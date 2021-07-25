Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

CBS — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3:30 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, Boyds, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee

RUGBY

6 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Final, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

TBT BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Carmen’s Crew, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final

11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

Recommended for you