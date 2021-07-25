Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
CBS — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3:30 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, Boyds, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee
RUGBY
6 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Final, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Carmen’s Crew, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
11 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds