Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 28

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

6 p.m.

BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Michigan

ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse

CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio

FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson

CBS — Auburn at Alabama

CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State

ESPN — Northwestern at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

FOX — San Jose State at Boise State

FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Utah at Washington

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida State

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

FS1 — Texas Christian at Kansas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped) ---

Sunday, November 29

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland

SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

4 p.m.

BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Miami

BTN — Oakland at Michigan

PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

SECN — Belmont at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Atlanta, LA Chargers at Buffalo, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Miami at NY Jets, Cleveland at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Cincinnati, Carolina at Minnesota, Arizona at New England

1:15 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal

SKIING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)