Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

CBS — FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta

5 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The PBA Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Houston

3 p.m.

MLBN — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1

MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3

RUGBY

12 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: New England at Toronto

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New Orleans at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle

