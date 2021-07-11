Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
CBS — FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta
5 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The PBA Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Houston
3 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1
MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3
RUGBY
12 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: New England at Toronto
9 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: New Orleans at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle