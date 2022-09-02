Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.