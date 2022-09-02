Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final
6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Temple at Duke
8 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Indiana
10 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Utah at Purdue
9 p.m.
BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV — Miami at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV — Philadelphia at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.