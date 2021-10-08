Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 8
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
10:15 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Dallas (Taped)
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU
ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2
4:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1
7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5