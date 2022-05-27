Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 27

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.

9:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

10 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

