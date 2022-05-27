Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 27
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.
9:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
10 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris