Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 7:17 pm
Friday, August 4
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — New York at Minnesota
