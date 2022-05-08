Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 8
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy
10:35 a.m.
ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2, Miami
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy
2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Boston U., Championship, Boston
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Yale, Championship, Providence, R.I.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFTALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped)
3 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea
1 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas