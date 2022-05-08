Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 8

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy

10:35 a.m.

ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2, Miami

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Boston U., Championship, Boston

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Yale, Championship, Providence, R.I.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE SOFTALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas

