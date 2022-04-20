Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — UConn at Boston College
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at NC State
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2
8 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1
8:20 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds