Wednesday, April 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2

8 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1

8:20 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

