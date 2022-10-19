Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 19
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia
6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
9 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Alabama
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Memphis
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Florida
10 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at Hannover 96, Second Round
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
