Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

7 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

BOWLING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Final, St. Louis

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR NY Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4

RUGBY

6 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: New Orleans at New England

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Austin at San Diego

NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins, Final, Twickenham, England (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — State of Orgin: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Washington at Dallas

Recommended for you