Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
7 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio
BOWLING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Final, St. Louis
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, Baltimore
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR NY Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4
RUGBY
6 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: New Orleans at New England
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Austin at San Diego
NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins, Final, Twickenham, England (Taped)
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — State of Orgin: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam
2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Washington at Dallas