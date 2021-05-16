Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 16

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of France, Circuit of Le Mans, Le Mans, France (taped)

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan

3 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Daktoa St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Virginia, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: High Point vs. Duke, First Round, Chapell, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Denver, First Round

COLLEGE ROWING

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Gold River, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Outdoor Championships: From Los Angeles

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

3:35 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1

3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1

10:30 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Vancouver

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.

RUGBY

12 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC

FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Columbus SC at New England

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle

SURFING

9 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Indiana

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut

