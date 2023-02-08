Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, February 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at Providence
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming
GOLF
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
