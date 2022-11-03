Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, November 3
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 3:48 am
Thursday, November 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UTEP at Rice
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Houston
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
