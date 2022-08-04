Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 4
Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:52 am
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
6 a.m. (Friday)
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Kansas City Or Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.