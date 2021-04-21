Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Miami
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
CYCLING
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — UCI: La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, 120.5 miles, Belgium (taped)
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, First Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Miami
4 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Oakland OR Houston at Colorado (games joined in progress)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Nashville at Chicago
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds