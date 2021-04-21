Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Miami

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

CYCLING

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — UCI: La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, 120.5 miles, Belgium (taped)

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, First Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Miami

4 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Oakland OR Houston at Colorado (games joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Chicago

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds