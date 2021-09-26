Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 26

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Circuito de Jerez, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at TCU

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

4 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

3 a.m.

NBCSN — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at Milwaukee

5 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Washington

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session

1 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination

Recommended for you