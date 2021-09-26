Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 26
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Circuito de Jerez, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at TCU
3 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
4 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville
2 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MARATHON
3 a.m.
NBCSN — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at Milwaukee
5 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Washington
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session
1 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination