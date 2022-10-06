Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 6
AUTO RACING
10:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Zachary (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals
