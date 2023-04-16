Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 16
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 16
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Houston
ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Conference First Round: TBD
4:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
7 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Michigan vs. Memphis
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Arlington at D.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.