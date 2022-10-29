Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 29
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
CBSSN — Boston College at UConn
ESPN — TCU at West Virginia
ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan
FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Illinois at Nebraska
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
CBS — Florida at Georgia
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
FS1 — Oregon at California
4 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at FAU
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.
NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.
ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Rutgers
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
4 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (Lightweights), Milan, Italy
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals