Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Providence
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at LA Clippers
7 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Charlotte
10 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Chicago at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Kansas City, NY Giants at Baltimore, Cincinnati at Houston
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Carolina at Washington
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, LA Chargers at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tennessee at Green Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool
2:15 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
Monday, December 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Wisconsin
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Buffalo at New England
ESPN — Buffalo at New England
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea