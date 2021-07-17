Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), San Antonio

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

7 a.m.

NBC — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md.

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.

5:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Diana Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

8 p.m.

FS2 — The Meadowlands Pace: From Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Toronto

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — San Francisco at St. Louis OR Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Chicago White Sox

10 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 5

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne

8 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Los Angeles at Utah

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped)

SAILING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth, Great Britain

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs FC

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston

TBT BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Team DRC vs. Herd That, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Georgia Kingz vs. Team 23, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Semifinals

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California

Recommended for you