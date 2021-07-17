Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), San Antonio
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
7 a.m.
NBC — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md.
4 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.
5:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Diana Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
8 p.m.
FS2 — The Meadowlands Pace: From Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Toronto
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at St. Louis OR Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 5
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
8 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Los Angeles at Utah
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped)
SAILING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth, Great Britain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs FC
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Team DRC vs. Herd That, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Georgia Kingz vs. Team 23, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Semifinals
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California