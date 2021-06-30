Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Pittsburgh at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 2

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Phoenix

