Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (2 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Pittsburgh at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 2
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Phoenix