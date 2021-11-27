Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 27
BIATHLON
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super-Bantamweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
12 p.m.
FS2 — St. Peter’s at Providence
4 p.m.
FS2 — NJIT at St. John’s
6 p.m.
FS2 — SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton
7 p.m.
BTN — Marshall at Indiana
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.
8 p.m.
FS2 — N. Illinois at Marquette
PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
CBSSN — Houston at UConn
ESPN — Florida St. at Florida
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPNU — Navy at Temple
FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan
FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor
SECN — Florida St. at Florida (Command Center)
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Michigan St.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBS — Alabama at Auburn
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Marshall
ESPN — Oregon St. at Oregon
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
3:45 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at SMU
ESPNU — Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette
FOX — Wisconsin at Minnesota
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Grambling St. at Southern U.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis
SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
8 p.m.
FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Colorado St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at South Carolina
FS1 — California at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee
9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Vegas
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif.