Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 24
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St., Honolulu
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Chicago, New Orleans at Cleveland, Houston at Tennessee, Cincinnati at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Kansas City, NY Giants at Minnesota, Detroit at Carolina, Atlanta at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — World Tennis League: Final
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.