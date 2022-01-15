Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, January 15

AUTO RACING

10 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

12:30 p.m.

USA — Dayton at Duquesne

1 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Duke

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBS — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at St. Louis

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga

ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

4:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at UMass

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at NY Islanders

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at St. Louis

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

10 a.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

Recommended for you