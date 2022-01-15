Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 15
AUTO RACING
10 p.m.
USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
12:30 p.m.
USA — Dayton at Duquesne
1 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Duke
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
CBS — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at St. Louis
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga
ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
4:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at UMass
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
11 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco
FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati
8 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at NY Islanders
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at St. Louis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
RUGBY
10 a.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa