Wednesday, August 18
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveleand at Minnesota (1 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington (4 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
12 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at New York