Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 18

GOLF

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveleand at Minnesota (1 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington (4 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

12 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at New York

Recommended for you