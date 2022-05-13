Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.
11:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki
5 a.m. (Saturday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6
7:30
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.