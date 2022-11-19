Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 19
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
7 p.m.
FS2 — The Citadel at Butler
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at UCF
12 p.m.
ABC — Illinois at Michigan
ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
CBSSN — UConn at Army
ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPNU — Yale at Harvard
FOX — TCU at Baylor
FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona
2:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland
ACCN — NC State at Louisville
CBS — Georgia at Kentucky
CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
ESPN — Miami at Clemson
FS1 — Texas at Kansas
NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple
FOX — Iowa at Minnesota
SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at LSU
FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada
ESPN — Utah at Oregon
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa
4 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Florida
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Boston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal