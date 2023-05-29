Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Monday, May 29
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Selection Show
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Philadelphia
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris (Taped)
