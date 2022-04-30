Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 30

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

1 p.m.

CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — TCU at Florida St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

5 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa

CURLING

1 p.m.

CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

FISHING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

SWIMMING

6 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

