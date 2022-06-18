Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 18
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — Western at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
3:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
11 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Detroit
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England
7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown
SAILING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.