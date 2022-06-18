Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 18

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — Western at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

11 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown

SAILING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

