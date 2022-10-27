Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 27
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Washington St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
3 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
