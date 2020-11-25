Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska
CBSSN — George Washington at Navy
FS1 — Oakland at Xavier
2 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois
ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State
FS1 — Fairfield at Providence
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Northwest at Oregon State
4 p.m.
ACCN — Evansville at Louisville
BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington)
ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan
FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford
6 p.m.
ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina
BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla.
FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler
SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
FS2 — St. Peter’s at St. John’s
PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona
8 p.m.
BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana
FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut
SECN — Charlotte at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
10 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin
FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UCLA vs. San Diego State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Longwood at Duke
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)