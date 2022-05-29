Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 29

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped)

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BOWLING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Mason, Ohio

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hattiesburg, Miss.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Baltimore

COLLEGE RUGBY

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women’s Championship, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

FISHING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta

Recommended for you