Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 29
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped)
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Mason, Ohio
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hattiesburg, Miss.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Baltimore
COLLEGE RUGBY
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women’s Championship, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
FISHING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta