Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

10 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City

BOWLING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)

BOXING

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Los Angeles

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game

COLLEGE LACROSSEE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Lafayette

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Ohio St., Quarterfinal

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Penn St., Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly

SECN — Florida at Missouri

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Houston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Washington

10 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

RUGBY

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles at Toulouse (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea

2:20 p.m.

ESPNEWS — German Cup: Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, Group Stage, Group A

SURFING

8 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland

