Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta
4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
10 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City
BOWLING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
2 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Los Angeles
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska Spring Game
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss.
PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game
COLLEGE LACROSSEE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Lafayette
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Ohio St., Quarterfinal
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Penn St., Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly
SECN — Florida at Missouri
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Houston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Buffalo at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Washington
10 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
RUGBY
9 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles at Toulouse (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
2:20 p.m.
ESPNEWS — German Cup: Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, Group Stage, Group A
SURFING
8 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland