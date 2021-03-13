Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 13

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Arlington, Texas

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The WSOB XII Guaranteed Rate World Championship, Tampa, Fla.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

SECN — Ark.-Little Rock at Auburn

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.

SECN — UTSA at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, Championship

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

1 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar (taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Vancouver

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Built Ford Tough Invitational, Glendale, Ariz. (taped)

RUGBY

3:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cowboys at Panthers

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales at Italy (taped)

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: France at England (taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter (taped)

SAILING

10 p.m.

NBCSN — America's Cup: Races 7-8, Auckland, New Zealand

SKIING

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped)

SNOWBOARDING

12 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana

SPEEDSKATING

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — US Speed Skating: Championships, Kearns, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

9:15 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Finals, Marseille-ATP Semifinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Finals, Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nwanebu vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team Larson, Dallas