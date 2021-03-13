Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, March 13
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Arlington, Texas
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The WSOB XII Guaranteed Rate World Championship, Tampa, Fla.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
SECN — Ark.-Little Rock at Auburn
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.
SECN — UTSA at LSU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — America East Tournament: Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, Championship
1 p.m.
CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland
ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
3 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
1 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
9 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar (taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
10 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Vancouver
RODEO
11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Built Ford Tough Invitational, Glendale, Ariz. (taped)
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cowboys at Panthers
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales at Italy (taped)
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: France at England (taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter (taped)
SAILING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — America's Cup: Races 7-8, Auckland, New Zealand
SKIING
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — FIS World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
12 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana
SPEEDSKATING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — US Speed Skating: Championships, Kearns, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
9:15 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Finals, Marseille-ATP Semifinals
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Finals, Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nwanebu vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team Larson, Dallas