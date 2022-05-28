Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 28
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Final, Kigali, Rwanda
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Game 1, Scottsdale, Ariz.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
3:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Game 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
7:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
COLLEGE RUGBY
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men’s First Round and Women’s Quarterfinals, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
5:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers at Arizona, Philadelphia at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Stade, Final, Marseille, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
4:30 p.m.
NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
9 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Connecticut