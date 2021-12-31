Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon
SECN — High Point at Kentucky
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.
12 p.m.
CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)
ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22)
ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)
SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami
ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)
ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22)
ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)
SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta
9:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta
NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage