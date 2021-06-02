Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 2
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4, Individual time-trial, 10 miles, Firminy to Roche-la-Molière, France (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1
6 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif.