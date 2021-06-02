Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 2

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4, Individual time-trial, 10 miles, Firminy to Roche-la-Molière, France (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1

6 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif.

Recommended for you