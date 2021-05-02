Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 2
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta
2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta
5 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped)
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, Championship
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, University Park, Pa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
DIVING
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Boston
10 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
RUGBY
8 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle
4 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)
SURFING
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped)