Sunday, May 2

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta

2 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped)

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, Championship

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

DIVING

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

RUGBY

8 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)

SURFING

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped)

