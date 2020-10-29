Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 29
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
7 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
12 p.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Lotte
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — LG at SK
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at Carolina
NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds
3 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals