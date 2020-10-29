Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

7 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

12 p.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at Lotte

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — LG at SK

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Carolina

NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals