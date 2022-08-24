Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 24
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 5:37 am
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — TOUR Championship Charity Challenge: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Game 29, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 30, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 31, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 32, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at San Diego OR Washington at Seattle
7 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Connecticut at Dallas, Game 3
