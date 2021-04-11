Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 11
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St., Second Round
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin, Second Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
2 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Missouri
3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
CURLING (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final, Calgary, Alberta
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Arizona
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Denver
10 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
RODEO
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL
12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana
SWIMMING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
10:45 a.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final