Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 11

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome (taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St., Second Round

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin, Second Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

2 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

5 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

CURLING (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final, Calgary, Alberta

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Denver

10 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

RUGBY

3 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana

SWIMMING

10 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10:45 a.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final