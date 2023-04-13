Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Texas A&M
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Dallas
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Tigres UANL, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
