Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, November 22

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, Tennessee at Baltimore, New England at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland, Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina,

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Denver, NY Jets at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, Dallas at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

RODEO

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United

2 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final

Monday, November 23

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton