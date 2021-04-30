Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles

4:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles

7:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CURLING (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped)

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at The Races

NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota

NBA BASEKTBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds