Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles
4:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles
7:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
CURLING (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped)
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at The Races
NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
8 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota
NBA BASEKTBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds